Donnie Wahlberg Starved Himself for His 'Sixth Sense' Role: 'I Had to Suffer'

Donnie Wahlberg did some intense method preparing for his role as former mental patient Vincent Gray in The Sixth Sense.

The 49-year-old actor and founding member of New Kids on the Block opened up about the 1999 classic film in honor of its 20th anniversary this week.

“This was a game-changer for me,” Donnie told USA Today. “Every day for years people would say, ‘Dude, I didn’t know that was you.’ At that time, I did exactly what I needed to do for the role. I had to look like I was going through hell. I went to a really dark place.”

“Nothing about me was right for the part, except for my total enthusiasm for the script,” he continued about having to convince writer/director M. Night Shyamalan that he could take on the role of psychiatrist Dr. Malcolm Crowe’s (Bruce Willis) former patient. “I starved myself. I would fast for two days then only eat steamed cabbage and drink beet juice. I would chew gum all day and I would literally walk around the streets to burn thousands of calories. I didn’t shower for weeks. I just wasn’t taking care of myself and I was a loner. That was as close as I could come to this guy. I definitely had to suffer in the only way I could.”

“I was so hungry. I was depressed,” Donnie Wahlberg added, revealing that he lost 43 pounds. “I cut off my life to get ready for the role.”

“The movie is such a great source of pride for me,” he shared. “Not just my work but to be part of that group. Everyone brought it so hard for that movie.”

