Top Stories
Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book

Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

Chris Martin &amp; Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Wed, 07 August 2019 at 7:33 pm

Donnie Wahlberg Starved Himself for His 'Sixth Sense' Role: 'I Had to Suffer'

Donnie Wahlberg Starved Himself for His 'Sixth Sense' Role: 'I Had to Suffer'

Donnie Wahlberg did some intense method preparing for his role as former mental patient Vincent Gray in The Sixth Sense.

The 49-year-old actor and founding member of New Kids on the Block opened up about the 1999 classic film in honor of its 20th anniversary this week.

“This was a game-changer for me,” Donnie told USA Today. “Every day for years people would say, ‘Dude, I didn’t know that was you.’ At that time, I did exactly what I needed to do for the role. I had to look like I was going through hell. I went to a really dark place.”

“Nothing about me was right for the part, except for my total enthusiasm for the script,” he continued about having to convince writer/director M. Night Shyamalan that he could take on the role of psychiatrist Dr. Malcolm Crowe’s (Bruce Willis) former patient. “I starved myself. I would fast for two days then only eat steamed cabbage and drink beet juice. I would chew gum all day and I would literally walk around the streets to burn thousands of calories. I didn’t shower for weeks. I just wasn’t taking care of myself and I was a loner. That was as close as I could come to this guy. I definitely had to suffer in the only way I could.”

“I was so hungry. I was depressed,” Donnie Wahlberg added, revealing that he lost 43 pounds. “I cut off my life to get ready for the role.”

“The movie is such a great source of pride for me,” he shared. “Not just my work but to be part of that group. Everyone brought it so hard for that movie.”

READ MORE: New Kids on the Block Perform on Times Square’s Wet Red Steps, Miraculously Don’t Slip!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: John Sciulli; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donnie Wahlberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr