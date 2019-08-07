'Game of Thrones' Creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss Heading to Netflix

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have struck a big deal with Netflix.

The Game of Thrones showrunners, both age 48, teamed up with the streaming giant for a multimillion-dollar, multi-year overall deal, Variety reports.

The duo will write, produce, and direct new series and films exclusively at Netflix.

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

“We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss added. “Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ‘80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them.”

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss Are Working on ‘Star Wars’ Movie!