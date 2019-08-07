Justin & Hailey Bieber Grab Lunch At Nate & Al's in LA

Hailey Bieber holds onto a tablet while walking ahead of husband Justin as they leave Nate & Al’s Deli after lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday (August 7).

The couple arrived together and picked up a bite to eat at the eatery and drew a crowd as they headed back to their car.

The day before, Justin and Hailey were both spotted out in the city doing separate things.

She was seen at an early morning yoga class before heading to a hair appointment at Nine Zero One salon, while Justin was out riding his motorcycle.