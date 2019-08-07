Kanye West Wears a Hoodie Covered in Signed Doodles to the Office

Kanye West is showing off his style while heading out of work.

The 42-year-old Ye rapper was spotted leaving an office building with a few colleagues on Wednesday (August 6) in Burbank, Calif.

Kanye is currently working on developing prototype housing for homeless and low-income people.

He was seen wearing blue shorts and a white hoodie covered in fun signed doodles.

Earlier in the week (August 5), Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian were seen out and about looking stylish for a dinner date together in Calabasas, Calif.