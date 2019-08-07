'Last Night in Soho' Sets 2020 Release Date

Last Night in Soho has a release date!

The forthcoming psychological thriller, directed by Edgar Wright, will be released on September 25, 2020 in North America, Focus Features announced on Wednesday (August 7).

The film, which is set in London, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp and Rita Tushingham.

The film was co-written by Edgar and Penny Dreadful writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

