Leslie Jones & Kiki Layne to Join Eddie Murphy in 'Coming to America' Sequel!

Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones and Kiki Layne are set to star in the upcoming Coming to America sequel!

Leslie is still in negotiations, while Kiki is set to join Eddie on the project, which is called Coming 2 America, according to THR on Wednesday (August 7).

Production is set to begin later in August on the follow-up film, directed by Craig Brewer.

The new story “sees Akeem, now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom his son as a new crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America.”

Wesley Snipes is in the cast, as well as Arsenio Hall to reprise his role as Akeem’s right-hand man. James Earl Jones will return as Akeem’s father.

Leslie‘s role is being kept under wraps, while Kiki will play Akeem’s daughter, “burdened with feeling like she is the son her father never had.”

The movie is set to be released on December 18, 2020.