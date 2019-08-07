Megan Thee Stallion Twerks to Lizzo Playing the Flute - Watch!

Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion are hanging out – and the results are already amazing.

The 24-year-old “Cash S–t” rapper and the 31-year-old “Juice” singer teamed up for a twerk-tastic video posted on social media on Wednesday night (August 7).

In the video, Lizzo can be seen playing the flute while Megan twerks to the melody on the stairs.

“HOUSTON WE HAVE A PROBLEM @theestallion,” Lizzo captioned the video.

“DOWN SOUF LITTLE MERMAID 🔥 @lizzo,” Megan captioned her post.

