Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Wed, 07 August 2019 at 11:31 pm

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks to Lizzo Playing the Flute - Watch!

Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion are hanging out – and the results are already amazing.

The 24-year-old “Cash S–t” rapper and the 31-year-old “Juice” singer teamed up for a twerk-tastic video posted on social media on Wednesday night (August 7).

In the video, Lizzo can be seen playing the flute while Megan twerks to the melody on the stairs.

“HOUSTON WE HAVE A PROBLEM @theestallion,” Lizzo captioned the video.

“DOWN SOUF LITTLE MERMAID 🔥 @lizzo,” Megan captioned her post.

Watch Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion get down together inside…
