Milla Jovovich is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Husband Paul W.S. Anderson!

Milla Jovovich is going to be a mom again!

The 43-year-old Resident Evil actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 7) to announce that she and husband Paul W.S. Anderson are expecting their third child together – and it’s going to be another girl!

“Knocked up again.🤫 After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror,” Milla captioned the below photo showing off her growing bump.

Milla then went on to say that because of her age, she worried about the higher risks she may face during her pregnancy.

“Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices,” Milla continued. “Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!”

Milla concluded: “Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m❤️”

Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson have been married since 2009 and have two daughters – Ever, 11, and Dashiel, 4.



Congrats to the growing family!