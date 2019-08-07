Pierce Brosnan Will Join Rachel McAdams & Will Ferrell in Netflix Comedy 'Eurovision'!

Pierce Brosnan is taking on a funny new role!

The 66-year-old actor will join Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in the upcoming Netflix comedy Eurovision, about the global singing competition, Deadline reported on Wednesday (August 7).

The movie will be directed by David Dobkin, who worked on Wedding Crashers with Will and Rachel.

They two will play struggling Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir.

Pierce will play Erick Erickssong, Lars’ father and the most handsome man in Iceland. The movie is currently in production in both the UK and Iceland.