Post Malone Greets Fans While Sporting Merch From His Bud Light Collaboration!

Post Malone is showing love to his fans!

The 24-year-old “Better Now” entertainer was spotted signing autographs and taking selfies with fans while arriving at his hotel on Wednesday (August 7) in New York City.

Post was seen wearing a tee and logo pants from his limited edition merchandise collaboration with Bud Light.

One night before (August 6), Post played beer pong with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show – and then the two performed a duet together! Watch it all go down.