Wed, 07 August 2019 at 10:41 pm

Post Malone Greets Fans While Sporting Merch From His Bud Light Collaboration!

Post Malone Greets Fans While Sporting Merch From His Bud Light Collaboration!

Post Malone is showing love to his fans!

The 24-year-old “Better Now” entertainer was spotted signing autographs and taking selfies with fans while arriving at his hotel on Wednesday (August 7) in New York City.

Post was seen wearing a tee and logo pants from his limited edition merchandise collaboration with Bud Light.

One night before (August 6), Post played beer pong with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show – and then the two performed a duet together! Watch it all go down.
