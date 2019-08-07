SM Entertainment & Capitol Records Announce K-Pop All-Star Group SuperM - Members Revealed!

SuperM is taking over!

The highly anticipated K-pop all-star group was just unveiled on Wednesday (August 7) at 2019 Capitol Congress in Los Angeles.

The group is a partnership between Soo-Man Lee, founder of SM Entertainment, Capitol Music Group and independent distribution and label services division Caroline.

The seven members of the group are: Taemin from SHINee, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127‘s Taeyong and Mark, and Lucas and Ten of Chinese band WayV.

The group will launch in the United States in October of 2019, including first music releases and a debut live performance. Capitol and Caroline will provide “comprehensive marketing, promotion and publicity campaigns in support of SuperM.”

“We have put together 7 super talented artists to perform differentiated music. SuperM will show you the core values of K-pop with music performance, fashion, and videos. All on a completely different scale, each with exceptional talent in dance, vocal, and rap,” said Soo-Man Lee.

We can’t wait to see what’s coming from SuperM!

Pictured inside: Matt Sawin of Caroline, Young-min Kim of SM Entertainment, Jacqueline Saturn, Soo-man Lee of SM Entertainment, Michelle Jubelirer and Steve Barnett at Capitol Congress 2019 in Los Angeles.