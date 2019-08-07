Tool Drops 'Fear Inoculum,' First New Song in 13 Years - Listen!

Tool has released their first new track in 13 years, “Fear Inoculum!”

The Los Angeles-based rock band shared the 10-minute title track from their upcoming album with fans on Wednesday (August 7).

Tool recently made their full catalog available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, TIDAL, Google Play, and more.

Listen to “Fear Inoculum” below!

The Fear Inoculum album is due out on August 30. Pre-order it on Apple Music.

TOOL – Fear Inoculum (Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics…