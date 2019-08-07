Top Stories
YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

Chris Martin &amp; Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Hannah Brown Details Her 'Beef' with Tyler Cameron Amid Gigi Hadid Rumored Romance

Hannah Brown Details Her 'Beef' with Tyler Cameron Amid Gigi Hadid Rumored Romance

Wed, 07 August 2019 at 8:30 pm

Tool Drops 'Fear Inoculum,' First New Song in 13 Years - Listen!

Tool Drops 'Fear Inoculum,' First New Song in 13 Years - Listen!

Tool has released their first new track in 13 years, “Fear Inoculum!”

The Los Angeles-based rock band shared the 10-minute title track from their upcoming album with fans on Wednesday (August 7).

Tool recently made their full catalog available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, TIDAL, Google Play, and more.

Listen to “Fear Inoculum” below!

The Fear Inoculum album is due out on August 30. Pre-order it on Apple Music.

Be sure to also check out the latest albums from Drake, Chance the Rapper, and DJ Snake if you haven’t yet.


TOOL – Fear Inoculum (Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Taylor Hill; Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Music, Tool

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr