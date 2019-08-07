Top Stories
YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Hannah Brown Details Her 'Beef' with Tyler Cameron Amid Gigi Hadid Rumored Romance

Tori Spelling Reunites With Mom Candy After Years of Estrangement

Tori Spelling and her mom, Candy Spelling, are back on good terms.

The 46-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and the 73-year-old author reportedly had a falling out years ago following the death of Tori‘s dad, Aaron Spelling, in 2006.

“It’s good, really good right now,” Tori told host Andy Cohen when asked about her and Candy‘s relationship status on Watch What Happens Live on Monday (August 5).

Candy Spelling told People in 2009 that she Tori weren’t speaking, and that she planned to sell their family mansion, where she’d resided since 1991.

Now, Tori‘s children love their grandma’s apartment, calling it “the manor in the sky.”

“My kids, the first time they saw it, they were like, ‘Grandma lives in a hotel!’” Tori Spelling said. “Yeah, it’s huge.”


