Top Stories
Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book

Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

Chris Martin &amp; Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Wed, 07 August 2019 at 7:48 pm

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

Brooke Houts is under investigation.

The 20-year-old YouTuber, who has nearly 340,000 subscribers on the network, allegedly uploaded an “uncut footage” of her “plastic wrap prank on my doberman” video earlier in the week.

The first upload allegedly showcased the social media star hitting, shoving and spitting on her dog. (It’s not yet known if the video was uploaded accidentally or leaked through other means.)

The police are now investigating.

“LAPD is aware of this incident. Animal Cruelty is looking into this, and there is an open investigation,” a LAPD Animal Cruelty Task Force representative told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday (August 7).

Brooke released a statement following the alleged incident on her social media.

“I want to clarify that I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape or form. Anyone who has witnessed or heard true animal abuse will be able to clearly see that,” she wrote.

See her full statement inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Brooke Houts, youtube

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr