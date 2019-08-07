YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

Brooke Houts is under investigation.

The 20-year-old YouTuber, who has nearly 340,000 subscribers on the network, allegedly uploaded an “uncut footage” of her “plastic wrap prank on my doberman” video earlier in the week.

The first upload allegedly showcased the social media star hitting, shoving and spitting on her dog. (It’s not yet known if the video was uploaded accidentally or leaked through other means.)

The police are now investigating.

“LAPD is aware of this incident. Animal Cruelty is looking into this, and there is an open investigation,” a LAPD Animal Cruelty Task Force representative told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday (August 7).

Brooke released a statement following the alleged incident on her social media.

“I want to clarify that I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape or form. Anyone who has witnessed or heard true animal abuse will be able to clearly see that,” she wrote.

See her full statement inside…