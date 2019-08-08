Anna Camp & Bradley Whitford Promote 'Perfect Harmony' at Summer TCAs 2019

Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford are all smiles as they arrive at the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour to promote their new show Perfect Harmony on Thursday (August 8) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The stars were joined at the event by co-stars Geno Segers, Will Greenberg, Rizwan Manji, and Tymberlee Hill along with showrunner Lesley Wake Webster to promote their new show.

The show is about “a rural church choir that gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their door,” Deadline reports.

Perfect Harmony premieres on Thursday, September 26 at 8:30pm ET on NBC.

