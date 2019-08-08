Anna Camp Opens Up About Life After Divorcing Skylar Astin

Anna Camp speaking out for the first time after her divorce from Skylar Astin.

While promoting her new show Perfect Harmony on Thursday (August 8) at the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour, the 36-year-old actress revealed what life is like now that she’s single again.

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” Anna shared. “I’m 36 years old. I’ve had some life changes go on.”

Anna and Skylar started dating back in 2013 after meeting on set of Pitch Perfect. The two got married in October of 2016 and confirmed their divorce in April 2019.

“I feel more me than I ever have,” Anna Camp continued. “It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering. I feel really grounded. The decisions I’ve been making have been for the best…I’ve learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and remain kind and friendly.”