Top Stories
Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 11:20 pm

Anna Camp Opens Up About Life After Divorcing Skylar Astin

Anna Camp Opens Up About Life After Divorcing Skylar Astin

Anna Camp speaking out for the first time after her divorce from Skylar Astin.

While promoting her new show Perfect Harmony on Thursday (August 8) at the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour, the 36-year-old actress revealed what life is like now that she’s single again.

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” Anna shared. “I’m 36 years old. I’ve had some life changes go on.”

Anna and Skylar started dating back in 2013 after meeting on set of Pitch Perfect. The two got married in October of 2016 and confirmed their divorce in April 2019.

“I feel more me than I ever have,” Anna Camp continued. “It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering. I feel really grounded. The decisions I’ve been making have been for the best…I’ve learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and remain kind and friendly.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Camp, Skylar Astin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr