Thu, 08 August 2019 at 6:10 pm

'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Tosses Pizza Dough for Kids in Brooklyn!

Tyler Cameron is having some fun with food!

The 26-year-old Bachelorette fan favorite was spotted on Thursday (August 7) at Brooklyn’s Industry City tossing dough for local kids in New York City.

As the co-founder of his charity food tour company, ABC Food Tours, he and partner Matt James met with local children to show them the ins and outs of the food industry.

The tour started at Taco Mix, followed by Table 87 Pizza. They spoke about local business owners, and Tyler grabbed a bite of Brooklyn pizza for himself in the process. They also visited Li-Lac Chocolates for some sweet treats – Butter Crunch appeared to be his favorite!
