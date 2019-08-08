Ben Platt & Gwyneth Paltrow in 'The Politician' - First Look Photos!

Top Stories
Thu, 08 August 2019 at 11:15 am

Ryan Murphy‘s highly anticipated eight part comedy series The Politician is headed to Netflix next month and we have the first look images featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt and more!

Here’s a synopsis: Payton Hobart (Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he’s going to be President of the United States. But first he’ll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.

The all-star cast also includes Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, Bob Balaban, Dylan McDermott, January Jones, David Corenswet, Judith Light and Bette Midler.

The Politician is headed to Netflix on September 27.
