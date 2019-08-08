Bruce Springsteen Attends 'Blinded By the Light' Premiere in His Hometown!

Bruce Springsteen joins director Gurinda Chadha and actor Viveik Kalra at the premiere of the new movie Blinded By the Light on Wednesday night (August 7) in Asbury Park, N.J.

Inspired by a true story, the film takes place in Britain back in 1987 and follows a teenager who learns to live life, understand his family, and find his own voice through Springsteen’s music.

Also in attendance at the premiere were co-star Aaron Phagura, co-screenwriter Sarfraz Manzoor, and Bruce‘s wife and E Street Band guitarist Patti Scialfa.

Bruce performed for the crowd during the after party. The film is set to be released on August 16.

20+ pictures inside of Bruce Springsteen at the Blinded By the Light premiere…