Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Visit with Interior Designer in L.A.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger make their our way out of an interior designer’s office on Thursday afternoon (August 8) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor showed off his buff biceps in a navy polo shirt and dark jeans while the 29-year-old beauty blogger donned a blue blouse and light jeans for their afternoon meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt

Earlier that day, Chris and Katherine kicked off their day with a morning workout.

The day before, Katherine Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to share a message after the death of her cousin Saoirse Kennedy Hill.