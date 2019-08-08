Cops Visit Aaron Carter's Home for Welfare Check Amid Family Member's Concern

Aaron Carter is getting a welfare check.

Authorities visited the 31-year-old musician’s Lancaster home on Wednesday morning (August 7) due to a family member’s concern, according to TMZ on Thursday (August 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aaron Carter

The family member voiced concern following Aaron‘s break-up with girlfriend Lina Valentina.

“We’re told the person who called cops was concerned Aaron was going to take his own life or hurt someone else. They also feared he was doing drugs and could overdose,” TMZ reports.

Law enforcement ultimately determined “everything was okay.”

Sources close to Aaron suggest Lina might have had a hand in getting the cops sent to his home after she was kicked out. His attorney told TMZ that Aaron wants a smooth breakup, but threatened legal action against Valentina if she doesn’t back off.”