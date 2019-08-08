Top Stories
Thu, 08 August 2019 at 6:36 pm

Dean McDermott Reveals That He & Wife Tori Spelling Use a CBD Lube

Dean McDermott Reveals That He & Wife Tori Spelling Use a CBD Lube

Dean McDermott is revealing some intimate details about his sex life with wife Tori Spelling.

During the latest episode of his podcast Daddy Issues, the 52-year-old reality star and his co-hosts welcomed Denise Richards onto the show. The topic of THC sex lubrication and CBD lube was brought up.

“Isn’t it awesome?” Dean said to his co-host Adam Hunter, who explained to Denise that, “It’s great, you just put it on, and the vagina gets tighter, and then you last longer.”

Dean said that the lube that he and Tori use “doesn’t have THC in it,” but it has CBD. He called it “fantastic” and “amazing.” He also suggest to Denise that she give the lube to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

“You just cut to a nice restaurant, where the housewives are supposed to meet for lunch, and no one is there, ’cause they are all shagging with THC oil,” he said with a laugh.

