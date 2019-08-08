Top Stories
Prince George Shows Off More Missing Teeth While Watching Boat Race with Princess Charlotte!

Prince George Shows Off More Missing Teeth While Watching Boat Race with Princess Charlotte!

Taylor Swift Reveals How She Survived the Campaign to 'Cancel' Her After Kim Kardashian Drama

Taylor Swift Reveals How She Survived the Campaign to 'Cancel' Her After Kim Kardashian Drama

The Jonas Brothers Kick Off 'Happiness Begins' Tour in Miami - See the Set List &amp; Photos!

The Jonas Brothers Kick Off 'Happiness Begins' Tour in Miami - See the Set List & Photos!

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 9:57 am

Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William Go Head-to-Head in King's Cup Regatta!

Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William Go Head-to-Head in King's Cup Regatta!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is all smiles in her activewear while taking part in the King’s Cup regatta on Thursday (August 9) at Cowes on the Isle of Wight, England.

The 37-year-old royal went head-to-head with her husband, Prince William, in the competition that day! They both acted as skippers of competing boats during the big boat race.

They were competing for their own individual charities: Duchess Kate chose Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation, while Prince William chose Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk.

Recently, Duchess Kate Middleton faced rumors that she got Botox and the palace actually responded to the speculation.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton prince william kings cup 01
kate middleton prince william kings cup 02
kate middleton prince william kings cup 03
kate middleton prince william kings cup 04
kate middleton prince william kings cup 05
kate middleton prince william kings cup 06
kate middleton prince william kings cup 07
kate middleton prince william kings cup 08
kate middleton prince william kings cup 09
kate middleton prince william kings cup 10
kate middleton prince william kings cup 11
kate middleton prince william kings cup 12
kate middleton prince william kings cup 13
kate middleton prince william kings cup 14
kate middleton prince william kings cup 15
kate middleton prince william kings cup 16
kate middleton prince william kings cup 17
kate middleton prince william kings cup 18
kate middleton prince william kings cup 19
kate middleton prince william kings cup 20
kate middleton prince william kings cup 21
kate middleton prince william kings cup 22
kate middleton prince william kings cup 23
kate middleton prince william kings cup 24
kate middleton prince william kings cup 25
kate middleton prince william kings cup 26
kate middleton prince william kings cup 27
kate middleton prince william kings cup 28
kate middleton prince william kings cup 29
kate middleton prince william kings cup 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr