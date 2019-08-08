Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William Go Head-to-Head in King's Cup Regatta!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is all smiles in her activewear while taking part in the King’s Cup regatta on Thursday (August 9) at Cowes on the Isle of Wight, England.

The 37-year-old royal went head-to-head with her husband, Prince William, in the competition that day! They both acted as skippers of competing boats during the big boat race.

They were competing for their own individual charities: Duchess Kate chose Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation, while Prince William chose Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk.

