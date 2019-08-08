Top Stories
Thu, 08 August 2019

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Armpit Hair, Writes Essay About Feminism

Emily Ratajkowski is featured in Harper’s Bazaar‘s September 2019 issue, and in the mag, she wrote an essay about feminism.

The 28-year-old model wrote about her decision to not shave her armpits sometimes, writing, “If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that’s up to me. For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose—a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair.”

Emily continued, “On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy. And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a ‘bad feminist,’ to borrow from Roxane Gay. As long as the decision is my choice, then it’s the right choice. Ultimately, the identity and sexuality of an individual is up to them and no one else.”

Emily added about women, “As a culture we are scared of women generally, but also, more specifically, of the innate power that female sexuality possesses. A woman becomes too powerful and thus threatening when she takes strength from embracing her sex. Therefore we insist on shaming; we insist that a woman loses something when she flaunts or embraces her sexuality.”

“Personally, I have found the opposite to be true. I feel powerful when I’m feeling myself, and sometimes feeling myself means wearing a miniskirt. Sometimes it means wearing a giant hoodie and sweats. Sometimes I feel particularly strong and free when I don’t wear a bra under a tank top. That’s just me, in that moment,” she wrote.

For more from Emily Ratajkowski, visit HarpersBazaar.com.
emily ratajkowski proudly shows armpit hair 01

Credit: Michael Avedon
