Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd &amp; Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 9:16 pm

Grace Elizabeth Helps Debut Victoria's Secret New Fall Collection!

Grace Elizabeth Helps Debut Victoria's Secret New Fall Collection!

Grace Elizabeth strikes a pose as she helps debut Victoria’s Secret fall collection on Thursday afternoon (August 8) at the 5th Avenue store in New York City.

The 22-year-old Angel sexy in pink suit over a black lingerie set for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Grace Elizabeth

Back in April, Victoria’s Secret announced that Grace has been named the lingerie brand’s newest Angel. She started walking the runway at their annual fashion show back in 2016 and has walked every year since.

15+ picture inside of Grace Elizabeth attending the event in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 01
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 02
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 03
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 04
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 05
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 06
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 07
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 08
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 09
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 10
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 11
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 12
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 13
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 14
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 15
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 16
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 17
grace elizabeth helps debut victorias secret new fall collection 18

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Grace Elizabeth, Victoria's Secret

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr