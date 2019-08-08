Grace Elizabeth Helps Debut Victoria's Secret New Fall Collection!

Grace Elizabeth strikes a pose as she helps debut Victoria’s Secret fall collection on Thursday afternoon (August 8) at the 5th Avenue store in New York City.

The 22-year-old Angel sexy in pink suit over a black lingerie set for the event.

Back in April, Victoria’s Secret announced that Grace has been named the lingerie brand’s newest Angel. She started walking the runway at their annual fashion show back in 2016 and has walked every year since.

