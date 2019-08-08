Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd &amp; Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 6:47 pm

'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Eyed for Season 16 Return!

'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Eyed for Season 16 Return!

A familiar face might be returning for the new season of Grey’s Anatomy!

Showrunner Krista Vernoff teased in a new interview that she hopes to bring back a former star for the upcoming 16th season of the hit medical drama.

“I’m trying to get someone back,” Krista shared with TVLine. “There’s someone I’m hoping will make an appearance this year, [but] it’s a real maybe. I’m trying.”

Krista wouldn’t reveal who she has in mind to bring back or the storyline she’s envisioning for the alum’s return.

However, she did share some details about what the new season will be about.

“It’s the season of family and it’s the season of expansion, because we’re expanding the world of Grey’s Anatomy [via Station 19],” Krista continued. “We’re having so much fun. I kind of want to call it the ‘Season of Fun.’ We sat at the table read today [for Episode 2] and we laughed until we cried. There is some really fun, funny stuff coming up.”

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy will return on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on ABC.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Greys Anatomy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr