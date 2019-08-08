'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Eyed for Season 16 Return!

A familiar face might be returning for the new season of Grey’s Anatomy!

Showrunner Krista Vernoff teased in a new interview that she hopes to bring back a former star for the upcoming 16th season of the hit medical drama.

“I’m trying to get someone back,” Krista shared with TVLine. “There’s someone I’m hoping will make an appearance this year, [but] it’s a real maybe. I’m trying.”

Krista wouldn’t reveal who she has in mind to bring back or the storyline she’s envisioning for the alum’s return.

However, she did share some details about what the new season will be about.

“It’s the season of family and it’s the season of expansion, because we’re expanding the world of Grey’s Anatomy [via Station 19],” Krista continued. “We’re having so much fun. I kind of want to call it the ‘Season of Fun.’ We sat at the table read today [for Episode 2] and we laughed until we cried. There is some really fun, funny stuff coming up.”

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy will return on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on ABC.