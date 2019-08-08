Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge walk the red carpet at the opening night after party for their Broadway play Sea Wall/A Life on Thursday night (August 8) in New York City.

The guys each perform a one-act monologue during the play.

Supporting Jake at the event were his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu and his older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Jake and Jeanne have kept their relationship relatively low profile ever since they started dating last year. They were spotted together in Los Angeles back in late May.

You can see Jake and Tom in their new play through September 29.

