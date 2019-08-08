Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys Consideration Event Featured Synchronized Swimming & More!

Jimmy Kimmel hits the red carpet while attending An Evening with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday (August 8) at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

The evening was held to celebrate all of the Emmy nominations for Jimmy‘s projects this year and hopefully get some more votes!

Jimmy held a panel to chat about his talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live and the special he produced with the legendary Norman Lear, Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

Also in attendance at the event were Live in Front of a Studio Audience‘s producer Norman, director James Burrows, and stars Anthony Anderson and Marla Gibbs.

During the event, a group of synchronized dancers gave a performance in the pool!