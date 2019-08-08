Top Stories
Thu, 08 August 2019 at 11:38 am

Joe Jonas & Nick Jonas Celebrate 'Happiness Begins Tour' At Miami After Party

Brothers Joe and Nick Jonas show off their custom Happiness Begins cake during an after party celebration at Swan nightclub in Miami, Fla., on Wednesday night (August 7).

The two, along with older brother Kevin kicked off their Happiness Begins tour the night before to a sold out crowd.

“Last night was everything we could have hoped for and more. Thank you guys for coming out to the first show! #HappinessBeginsTour 💥,” Joe thanked fans on Twitter.

Joe, Nick and their wives, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, along with all their pets, were spotted the morning after boarding a flight for the next concert stop.

If you missed them, Priyanka shared some pre-concert pics on her Instagram. Check out one of the cutest below!
