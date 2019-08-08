Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd &amp; Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 8:48 pm

Jonas Brothers Get Sneak Peek Inside Disney World's Upcoming 'Star Wars' Land!

Jonas Brothers Get Sneak Peek Inside Disney World's Upcoming 'Star Wars' Land!

The Jonas Brothers wield their lightsabers while posing for a photo at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disney World on Thursday (August 8) in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The musical group got a sneak peek inside the new land, which doesn’t open to the public until August 29. The new attraction will be located inside Hollywood Studios.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin kicked off their world tour the night before with a concert in Miami. They traveled up to the Orlando area for the next show on Friday.

Check out the full set list for the show!
Just Jared on Facebook
jonas brothers visit disney world 01
jonas brothers visit disney world 02

Photos: David Roark
Posted to: Disney World, Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr