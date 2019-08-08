Jonas Brothers Get Sneak Peek Inside Disney World's Upcoming 'Star Wars' Land!

The Jonas Brothers wield their lightsabers while posing for a photo at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disney World on Thursday (August 8) in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The musical group got a sneak peek inside the new land, which doesn’t open to the public until August 29. The new attraction will be located inside Hollywood Studios.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin kicked off their world tour the night before with a concert in Miami. They traveled up to the Orlando area for the next show on Friday.

Check out the full set list for the show!