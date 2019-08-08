Top Stories
Prince George Shows Off More Missing Teeth While Watching Boat Race with Princess Charlotte!

Taylor Swift Reveals How She Survived the Campaign to 'Cancel' Her After Kim Kardashian Drama

The Jonas Brothers Kick Off 'Happiness Begins' Tour in Miami - See the Set List & Photos!

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 2:00 am

Jordyn Woods Heads Out After Getting a Tattoo in Los Angeles

Jordyn Woods Heads Out After Getting a Tattoo in Los Angeles

Jordyn Woods is getting some ink!

The 21-year-old star was spotted leaving a private tattoo shop on Wednesday (August 7) in Los Angeles.

She was seen leaving after getting something inked on her left forearm, although it’s not yet known what design she picked out.

Jordyn recently spoke out about how she handled the Tristan Thompson cheating allegation situation earlier this year, her current feelings towards Kylie Jenner, and handling Internet backlash. Click here to see what she had to say.
jordyn woods tattoo august 2019 01
jordyn woods tattoo august 2019 02
jordyn woods tattoo august 2019 03
jordyn woods tattoo august 2019 04

Photos: Backgrid
