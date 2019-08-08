Jordyn Woods Heads Out After Getting a Tattoo in Los Angeles

Jordyn Woods is getting some ink!

The 21-year-old star was spotted leaving a private tattoo shop on Wednesday (August 7) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jordyn Woods

She was seen leaving after getting something inked on her left forearm, although it’s not yet known what design she picked out.

Jordyn recently spoke out about how she handled the Tristan Thompson cheating allegation situation earlier this year, her current feelings towards Kylie Jenner, and handling Internet backlash. Click here to see what she had to say.