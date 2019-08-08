Josh Gad Spills Details About the Music of 'Frozen 2' - Watch!

Josh Gad is so excited about his upcoming projects.

The 38-year-old actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (August 7) in Los Angeles.

During his appearance, Josh amusingly talked about being away from his kids, as well as seeing Charlize Theron at Wimbledon and his grandfather’s love of wrestling.

Josh also discussed Angry Birds 2, Book of Mormon, and the highly anticipated Frozen sequel.

“Can I just say that the songs are even better in this movie? They are so good…now I’ve set the bar so high, but they are so good,” he dished about Frozen 2.

“That’s the big concern. How do you top those songs? The songs are even catchier, I’m sorry to say…we’re finished with that and it’ll be really exciting.”

