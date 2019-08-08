Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 6:52 pm

Josh Gad Spills Details About the Music of 'Frozen 2' - Watch!

Josh Gad Spills Details About the Music of 'Frozen 2' - Watch!

Josh Gad is so excited about his upcoming projects.

The 38-year-old actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (August 7) in Los Angeles.

Josh Gad

During his appearance, Josh amusingly talked about being away from his kids, as well as seeing Charlize Theron at Wimbledon and his grandfather’s love of wrestling.

Josh also discussed Angry Birds 2, Book of Mormon, and the highly anticipated Frozen sequel.

“Can I just say that the songs are even better in this movie? They are so good…now I’ve set the bar so high, but they are so good,” he dished about Frozen 2.

“That’s the big concern. How do you top those songs? The songs are even catchier, I’m sorry to say…we’re finished with that and it’ll be really exciting.”

Watch Josh Gad‘s appearance inside…
josh gad jimmy kimmel august 2019 01
josh gad jimmy kimmel august 2019 02
josh gad jimmy kimmel august 2019 03
josh gad jimmy kimmel august 2019 04
josh gad jimmy kimmel august 2019 05

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Josh Gad

