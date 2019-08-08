Julie Chen Confronts Evicted 'Big Brother' Contestant Over Derogatory Comments

The latest episode of Big Brother featured the evicted houseguest getting confronted by host Julie Chen for the derogatory comments he made inside the house.

Jack Matthews was sent to the jury house on Thursday (August 8) and he was put into the hot seat for things he has said.

Julie played clips of Jack referring to black contestant Kemi Fakunle as a “bitch” and “dogs–t.”

“I don’t think there was any personal vendetta behind saying that. My statements were playful in a group of people,” Jack responded. “I do apologize for what I said, and that’s very sincere. I think Kemi was, and is, a great person. This game, being in a 24-hour view of people, you say things. I wouldn’t say that I fully support the things that I said in the way that I said them. If I could take them back, I would.”

Another instance that was brought up involved Asian-American contestant Isabella Wang. When fellow contestant Tommy Bracco talked about Isabella‘s gameplay and said, “the proof is in the pudding,” Jack responded by saying, “rice pudding.”

Jack says he only said “rice pudding” as they were talking about rice pudding in the house before this conversation happened. “It had nothing to do with her ethnicity whatsoever,” he said. “I appreciate that I get to voice me saying that.”