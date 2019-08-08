Top Stories
Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 11:03 pm

Julie Chen Confronts Evicted 'Big Brother' Contestant Over Derogatory Comments

Julie Chen Confronts Evicted 'Big Brother' Contestant Over Derogatory Comments

The latest episode of Big Brother featured the evicted houseguest getting confronted by host Julie Chen for the derogatory comments he made inside the house.

Jack Matthews was sent to the jury house on Thursday (August 8) and he was put into the hot seat for things he has said.

Julie played clips of Jack referring to black contestant Kemi Fakunle as a “bitch” and “dogs–t.”

“I don’t think there was any personal vendetta behind saying that. My statements were playful in a group of people,” Jack responded. “I do apologize for what I said, and that’s very sincere. I think Kemi was, and is, a great person. This game, being in a 24-hour view of people, you say things. I wouldn’t say that I fully support the things that I said in the way that I said them. If I could take them back, I would.”

Another instance that was brought up involved Asian-American contestant Isabella Wang. When fellow contestant Tommy Bracco talked about Isabella‘s gameplay and said, “the proof is in the pudding,” Jack responded by saying, “rice pudding.”

Jack says he only said “rice pudding” as they were talking about rice pudding in the house before this conversation happened. “It had nothing to do with her ethnicity whatsoever,” he said. “I appreciate that I get to voice me saying that.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Big Brother, Julie Chen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr