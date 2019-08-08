K-Pop All-Star Group SuperM Launches Social Media Accounts & Logo Ahead of Debut

SuperM is ready to go!

The newly announced K-pop all-star SM Entertainment group, composed of various members of already successful boy bands, unveiled their official social media accounts on the same day of the big reveal (August 7) at Capitol Congress 2019 in Los Angeles.

The seven members of the group are: Taemin from SHINee, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127‘s Taeyong and Mark, and Lucas and Ten of Chinese band WayV.

“#WeAreTheFuture #SuperM #TAEMIN #BAEKHYUN #KAI #TAEYONG #MARK #LUCAS #TEN #SMTOWN @SMTOWNGLOBAL,” the group tweeted with their new account, @superm_smtown.

They also launched an official Instagram account. Check out their first post inside…