Kate Upton Launches #ShareStrong Campaign to Help Empower Others

Kate Upton wants to help one another.

The 27-year-old model/actress took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon (August 8) to launch her new campaign to help spread positivity.

“I want to open the conversation and talk about all the struggles & strengths we experience… That’s why I created #ShareStrong – a space where we all can be part of the conversation, empower one another & radiate positivity. Join the conversation by sharing what makes you strong,” Kate tweeted.

She then shared her own story and said that she stays strong for her 8-month-old daughter Genevieve.

“I’m strong for my daughter, I want her to feel comfortable to radiate strength, power and confidence. I realize that starts with me. Now I encourage you to join the conversation and share why you’re strong. #ShareStrong,” Kate wrote.

One of Kate Upton‘s famous friends joined in, saying that she stays strong for her two daughters.