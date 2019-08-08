Top Stories
Thu, 08 August 2019 at 10:29 am

Katy Perry, Halsey & Niall Horan Present New Music at Capitol Congress 2019!

Katy Perry is all smiles in a floral dress as she hits the red carpet at Capitol Music Group’s 2019 Capitol Congress: Premieres New Music & Projects For Industry & Media event held on Wednesday (August 7) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old pop superstar was joined at the event by her label-mates Halsey, Niall Horan, Quavo, Beck, FLETCHER, Vince Staples, Hey Violet, CYN, Loren Gray and Aaron Carpenter.

Katy Perry introduced her new single, out tomorrow (August 9), called “Small Talk,” co-written with Charlie Puth.

Niall Horan introduced a new single called “Nice To Meet You,” and performed a poignant ballad called “Put A Little Love On Me” with producer Greg Kurstin.

Halsey teased her new album she’s recording: “This album is a less dystopian fantasy world and more like what I’m thinking right now, ‘The world sucks’,” she said via BillboardBiz.

Also in attendance were the members of NCT 127 who took part in the announcement of SuperM, a newly announced K-pop all-star SM Entertainment group, composed of various members of already successful boy bands.

Credit: Vivien Killilea, Tommaso Boddi, Lester Cohen; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Carpenter, Beck, CYN, Fletcher, Halsey, hey violet, Katy Perry, Loren Gray, NCT 127, Niall Horan, Quavo, Vince Staples

