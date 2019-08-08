Kristen Bell Responds to Fans 'Heartbreak' After Shocking 'Veronica Mars' Death

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT AHEAD!

Kristen Bell is speaking out about the shocking death in the season four finale of Veronica Mars.

While attending the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour, the 39-year-old actress addressed the fans “heartbreak” after Logan Echolls’ (Jason Dohring) shocking death.

“I know it’s a heartbreak and I know that maybe Veronica didn’t make your favorite decisions this season, but you have to understand, if everything was perfect and there was no conflict, you wouldn’t have a show,” Kristen shared. “There would be nothing to watch…She’s still got a lot to work through and I hope we’ll get to see it onscreen again if people forgive us.”

As of right now, Hulu hasn’t picked up Veronica Mars for a fifth season yet.

If you didn’t watch yet, Logan was involved in an explosion at the hands of the Neptune bomber after he married Veronica. Logan went to move Veronica’s car after the wedding, and the car had been rigged with an explosive device. Veronica realized, through a series of clues, that there had been an explosive in the car, but she came to this realization just moments too late as the car exploded.

