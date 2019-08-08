Kristin Chenoweth Announces New Album, Covers 'I Will Always Love You' with Dolly Parton!

Kristin Chenoweth is getting ready to drop her next album and she just released the first track – a cover of “I Will Always Love You” featuring the song’s writer Dolly Parton!

The Emmy and Tony-winning actress will be releasing her album For The Girls on September 27. She is paying tribute to all of her favorite female singers, including Dolly, Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, and Linda Ronstadt.

“These are some of my favorite singers in the world,” Kristin told Entertainment Tonight. “‘I Will Always Love You’ is a song I’ve loved since I was a child. I used to think, ‘One day I’m going to sing that song.’ Little did I know that I’d get to sing it with the queen herself.”

Joining Kristin on the album are Ariana Grande, Reba McEntire, and Jennifer Hudson.