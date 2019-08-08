Krysten Ritter Gives Birth to First Child - Find Out Her Son's Name!

Krysten Ritter has given birth to her first child – a baby boy named Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky!

The 37-year-old actress revealed she was pregnant on the Oscars red carpet a few months back! This is the first child for Krysten and her boyfriend, The War on Drugs’ frontman, Adam Granduciel (whose real last name is Granofsky.)

Bruce was born on July 29 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. TMZ got a hold of the little one’s birth certificate, which you can check out on their site.

Congrats to the happy couple on the birth of their son!