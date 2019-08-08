Top Stories
Prince George Shows Off More Missing Teeth While Watching Boat Race with Princess Charlotte!

Prince George Shows Off More Missing Teeth While Watching Boat Race with Princess Charlotte!

Taylor Swift Reveals How She Survived the Campaign to 'Cancel' Her After Kim Kardashian Drama

Taylor Swift Reveals How She Survived the Campaign to 'Cancel' Her After Kim Kardashian Drama

The Jonas Brothers Kick Off 'Happiness Begins' Tour in Miami - See the Set List &amp; Photos!

The Jonas Brothers Kick Off 'Happiness Begins' Tour in Miami - See the Set List & Photos!

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 2:42 am

Lana Del Rey Heads Out After Attending a Wednesday Night Church Service

Lana Del Rey Heads Out After Attending a Wednesday Night Church Service

Lana Del Rey is making her way out after a church service.

The 34-year-old Ultraviolence singer was seen leaving a Wednesday night (August 7) church service in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey

Lana was seen leaving the same church that Justin and Hailey Bieber attend, and she looked casual in a white tee and jean shorts as she made her way out.

Lana recently revealed some exciting news: she’s releasing a new album at the end of August! Check out the release date, album cover and track listing.
Just Jared on Facebook
lana del rey church august 2019 01
lana del rey church august 2019 02
lana del rey church august 2019 03
lana del rey church august 2019 04
lana del rey church august 2019 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Lana Del Rey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr