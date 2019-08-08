Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone share a steamy moment in the hot tub while relaxing on a luxurious yacht on Tuesday (August 6) in Positano, Italy.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor went shirtless in a pair of swim shorts while Camila, 22, wore a white one-piece swimsuit. She was later seen in a pink bikini while going swimming off the boat.

Leo and Camila are spending some quality time together overseas following the completion of his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood international press tour. He attended a photo call for the film in Rome just days earlier.

A couple weeks ago, Camila took to Instagram to clap back at haters of her and Leo‘s relationship after people were pointing out their age gap.

