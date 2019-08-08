Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd &amp; Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 6:58 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone share a steamy moment in the hot tub while relaxing on a luxurious yacht on Tuesday (August 6) in Positano, Italy.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor went shirtless in a pair of swim shorts while Camila, 22, wore a white one-piece swimsuit. She was later seen in a pink bikini while going swimming off the boat.

Leo and Camila are spending some quality time together overseas following the completion of his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood international press tour. He attended a photo call for the film in Rome just days earlier.

A couple weeks ago, Camila took to Instagram to clap back at haters of her and Leo‘s relationship after people were pointing out their age gap.

20+ pictures inside of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone on a yacht…

Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 01
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 02
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 03
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 04
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 05
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 06
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 07
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 08
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 09
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 10
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 11
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 12
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 13
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 14
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 15
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 16
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 17
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 18
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 19
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 20
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 21
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 22
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hot tub luxury yacht 23

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bikini, Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr