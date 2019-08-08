Lil Nas X Wears Nike Pride Sandals at the Airport in LA

Lil Nas X is on the move.

The 20-year-old “Old Town Road” viral hit-maker was spotted at LAX airport on Wednesday (August 7) in Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X was spotted wearing Nike rainbow Pride sandals and wearing headphones as he made his way through the airport. He recently came out as gay during Pride season on social media.

He recently beat the all-time longest running No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 record, which Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men previously held with “One Sweet Day.” Find out what she said to him!