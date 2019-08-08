Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd &amp; Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 5:21 pm

Mary J Blige: 'Know' Stream & Download - Listen!

Mary J Blige: 'Know' Stream & Download - Listen!

Mary J Blige is back with a new track called “Know,” which you can listen to right here!

The 48-year-old singer released her latest track on Thursday (August 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mary J Blige

The song premiered on iHeartRadio earlier in the day, and will play every hour on the hour on all iHeart urban adult stations throughout the day.

Mary is currently co-headlining a summer tour with Nas that kicked off in July and wraps up in September. For information, click here!

Listen to “Know” inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Robert Ector ; Photos: Republic Records
Posted to: Mary J Blige, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr