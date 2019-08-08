Mary J Blige: 'Know' Stream & Download - Listen!

Mary J Blige is back with a new track called “Know,” which you can listen to right here!

The 48-year-old singer released her latest track on Thursday (August 8).

The song premiered on iHeartRadio earlier in the day, and will play every hour on the hour on all iHeart urban adult stations throughout the day.

Mary is currently co-headlining a summer tour with Nas that kicked off in July and wraps up in September. For information, click here!

Listen to “Know” inside…