One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She's Engaged to Joe Alwyn!

Some fans are thinking Taylor Swift might be hinting at an engagement to Joe Alwyn with one of the new Lover lyrics she revealed in her Vogue cover story.

The lyric reads as follows, “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

Well, fans are picking up on the “borrowed” and “blue” in the lyric and connecting it to the old wedding tradition where brides have something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue.

“EXCUSE ME??!!!! SOMETHING BORROWED AND SOMETHING BLUE IS RELATED TO MARRIAGE!!!!! @taylorswift13 WHAT ARE YOU HIDING!!!!!!,” one fan tweeted.

“HOLD UP SOMETHING BORROWED SOMETHING BLUE? MS.SWIFT ARE YOU GONNA BE TAYLOR ALWYN SJSKSJHWKWJW,” another added.