Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd &amp; Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 4:34 pm

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She's Engaged to Joe Alwyn!

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She's Engaged to Joe Alwyn!

Some fans are thinking Taylor Swift might be hinting at an engagement to Joe Alwyn with one of the new Lover lyrics she revealed in her Vogue cover story.

The lyric reads as follows, “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

Well, fans are picking up on the “borrowed” and “blue” in the lyric and connecting it to the old wedding tradition where brides have something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue.

“EXCUSE ME??!!!! SOMETHING BORROWED AND SOMETHING BLUE IS RELATED TO MARRIAGE!!!!! @taylorswift13 WHAT ARE YOU HIDING!!!!!!,” one fan tweeted.

“HOLD UP SOMETHING BORROWED SOMETHING BLUE? MS.SWIFT ARE YOU GONNA BE TAYLOR ALWYN SJSKSJHWKWJW,” another added.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr