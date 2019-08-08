Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd &amp; Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 6:08 pm

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks About Her Terrible Haircut That Inspired a 'Fleabag' Scene

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks About Her Terrible Haircut That Inspired a 'Fleabag' Scene

Phoebe Waller-Bridge sits down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (August 7) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress and writer opened up about a terrible haircut that she once got, which inspired a scene on her hit series Fleabag.

“I got a dramatic haircut before I started filming Fleabag one,” she said. “I have this tiny Lego hair, so I called my sister, I was being really over dramatic. But she picked up the phone and she listened to the whole thing and was like, ‘OK this is really serious, I’m coming over.’”

“She came over and was like, ‘It’s fine. It’s French. It’s short. We’re going to be fine,’” Phoebe added. This led to the hair salon confrontation scene in Fleabag‘s second season.
phoebe waller bridge on fallon 02

