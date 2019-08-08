Top Stories
Thu, 08 August 2019 at 10:27 pm

'Pose' Cast Call Out White Cis Actors Who Take on Trans Roles

The stars of Pose step out for the 2019 Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter’s Pride Summit on Thursday night (August 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cast members in attendance included Angel Bismark Curiel, Hailie Sahar, MJ Rodriguez, Dyllon Burnside, Indya Moore as they promoted their hit FX series at the event.

While they were there, the cast shared that issues like colorism, transphobia and more have been passed down from previous generations in roles in Hollywood.

They also called out white cis actors who take on roles of transgender people, saying that those roles should be given to the people that are “living those experiences.”

“Why would you play a role you don’t care about?” Indya brought up via THR. “Or do you just want to expand and stretch and show people you can act?”

The stars also talked about having HIV story lines on their show, saying that they hope they can start a broader conversation about the disease.

“If we can take that and harness that power to encourage more conversations amongst families and amongst schools and amongst churches about dealing with this problem in the black community and queer community,” Dyllon shared. “I think that’s really what works.”

You can catch new episodes of Pose on Wednesday nights at 10pm ET on FX.

15+ pictures inside of the cast at the event…
