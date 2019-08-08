Pregnant Anne Hathaway Debuts Baby Bump at Broadway Opening

Anne Hathaway walks the red carpet at the Broadway opening of the play Sea Wall/A Life on Thursday night (August 8) at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress is currently pregnant with her second child and she debuted her baby bump at the event!

Anne was joined by her husband Adam Shulman, though he is not pictured here.

Sea Wall/A Life is the new play featured two one-act shows starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. You might remember that Anne and Jake worked together in the 2010 movie Love & Other Drugs.

FYI: Anne is wearing a custom Brandon Maxwell dress.

