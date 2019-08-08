Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd &amp; Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 7:35 pm

Pregnant Anne Hathaway Debuts Baby Bump at Broadway Opening

Pregnant Anne Hathaway Debuts Baby Bump at Broadway Opening

Anne Hathaway walks the red carpet at the Broadway opening of the play Sea Wall/A Life on Thursday night (August 8) at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress is currently pregnant with her second child and she debuted her baby bump at the event!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anne Hathaway

Anne was joined by her husband Adam Shulman, though he is not pictured here.

Sea Wall/A Life is the new play featured two one-act shows starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. You might remember that Anne and Jake worked together in the 2010 movie Love & Other Drugs.

FYI: Anne is wearing a custom Brandon Maxwell dress.

10+ pictures inside of Anne Hathaway on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
pregnant anne hathaway sea wall a life 01
pregnant anne hathaway sea wall a life 02
pregnant anne hathaway sea wall a life 03
pregnant anne hathaway sea wall a life 04
pregnant anne hathaway sea wall a life 05
pregnant anne hathaway sea wall a life 06
pregnant anne hathaway sea wall a life 07
pregnant anne hathaway sea wall a life 08
pregnant anne hathaway sea wall a life 09
pregnant anne hathaway sea wall a life 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anne Hathaway, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr