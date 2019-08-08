Prince George Shows Off More Missing Teeth While Watching Boat Race with Princess Charlotte!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte make a surprise appearance to watch their parents compete at the King’s Cup Regatta on Thursday (August 9) at Cowes on the Isle of Wight, England.

Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen taking part in the boat race while Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, watched on.

It looks like Prince George has lost some more teeth since we last saw him in his official birthday portraits last month!

Check out the photos of the two young royals at the big boat race…