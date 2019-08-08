Quentin Tarantino Presents 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' in Moscow!

Quentin Tarantino throws up the peace sign while posing for photographs at the photo call of his hit film Once Upon a time in Hollywood held at The Ritz-Carlton on Wednesday (August 7) in Moscow, Russia.

That same evening, the 56-year-old actor switched into a suit to hit the red carpet at the official Russian premiere of Once Upon a time in Hollywood at Oktyabr Cinema Hall.

Quentin was accompanied at both events by producers David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh.

At the premiere, Quentin spoke about his thoughts on Russia, stressing that he came to Moscow to see his fans: “I don’t agree with some of the things that I’ve heard about that are going on when it comes to the government,” Tarantino told the independent Dozhd television channel. “But when I’m here, I’m here to see the Russian people. I’m here to see my fans. I believe that whatever I feel about a government, that’s not necessarily reflective of the people who live in the country.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a strong showing in its second weekend at the U.S. box office, bringing in $20 million for a total of a $78 million haul to date.