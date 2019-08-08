Ricky Martin Shares First Photo of Daughter Lucia!

Ricky Martin is showing off baby Lucia for the first time!

The 47-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon (August 8) to share the first photo of his 9-month-old daughter.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ricky Martin

“La luz de mis ojos,” Ricky captioned the below photo which translates to “the light of my eyes.”



Ricky and husband Jwan Yosef welcomed Lucia back in December 2018.

If you missed it, Ricky and Jwan coupled up for Berluti Fashion Show back in June.

Ricky Martin is the father of 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.